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West Buffalo Charter Family Faces Bus Disruptions Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Blames Driver Shortage
By Cody Lane,13 days ago
For the third time in a single week, Jaime Hodge says her eighth-grade son had no regular bus to bring him home from West Buffalo Charter. On Monday and Tuesday, Hodge and her husband took turns driving over to pick him up themselves. By Thursday, the school was telling families that a driver still wasn't available for his route.
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