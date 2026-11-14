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South San Francisco Gets 6.6 MW Fleet Charging Depot Near SFO, Part of Terawatt's National Push
By Tony Ng,13 days ago
A new fleet charging depot has landed near San Francisco International Airport, and it's built specifically to keep one company's commercial electric vehicles running around the clock. The 6.6-megawatt site in South San Francisco is one of four purpose-built depots in a national rollout by charging infrastructure company Terawatt Infrastructure. The company says the South San Francisco buildout is complete and Nashville's site supports local fleet operations, while Miami's site is opening this quarter and Dallas's is set to go live this quarter. Terawatt says its network can now charge more than 3,000 vehicles a day.