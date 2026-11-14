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Why Cats Prefer Drinking From a Running Faucet
By Mayukh Saha,13 days ago
If you’ve ever watched your cat ignore a perfectly clean bowl of water, then sprint to the sink the moment you turn on the tap, you’re not imagining things. This is one of the most common and genuinely puzzling behaviors in domestic cats, and it turns out there are real, layered reasons behind it. Understanding why cats fixate on faucets tells us a lot about how they think, what they fear, and what their bodies actually need. It also points to some practical decisions every cat owner can make to keep their pet better hydrated.