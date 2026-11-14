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Shuffling the Browns offensive line is not the answer
By Curtiss Brown,13 days ago
Cleveland Browns roster has a number of concerns, including the offensive line, but shuffling players isn’t the answer. The Cleveland Browns offense has been a work in progress throughout the entire season. New faces across the board, but the one place that was reworked this offseason was the offensive line. Five new starters across the line, two being rookies. The team signed center Elgton Jenkins and guard Zion Johnson, traded for right tackle Tytus Howard, drafted left tackle Spencer Fano in the 1st round, and right guard Austin Barber in the 3rd round. As a whole, this group was new going into the season.