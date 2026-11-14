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Chris Antonetti Gives Guardians Fans More Reason To Love Cade Smith
By Jimmy Swartz,13 days ago
Cade Smith’s numbers in 2026 speak for themselves. The Cleveland Guardians closer saved 41 games, posted a 1.95 ERA, made the All-MLB Second Team and finished second in the AL Reliever of the Year voting. What makes him special, according to the people who see him every day, is the work that never shows up in a box score. In a new story from The Athletic’s Zack Meisel, president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti shared one moment from October that summed up his closer perfectly. With most of the roster worn down, Antonetti found Smith in the weight room right after he closed out a game, “getting in a postgame lift.”