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NASCAR Hall of Famer Furious Over Radio Rules After Justin Allgaier’s Championship Win
By Dogli Wilberforce,13 days ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr. wanted to send Justin Allgaier a simple message during the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. However, NASCAR’s radio communication rules stopped him from speaking directly to his driver. Allgaier entered the championship finale with a 22-point lead, but repeated contact...