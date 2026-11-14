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Chelsea Green Says She Has a Love-Hate Relationship With WWE Unreal
By Andrew Ravens,13 days ago
Chelsea Green has mixed feelings about WWE Unreal, even though the show helped change how fans saw her. Speaking with Cody Rhodes on What Do You Want to Talk About, Green said the Netflix series turned out to be something different from what she was told it would be, but that it created an underdog image that worked in her favor on the way to becoming WWE Women’s Champion. She said having cameras follow her is exhausting and admitted she still hasn’t watched the show.