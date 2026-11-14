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2026 NJCAA Cross Country Championships Preview: Streams, Live Results, Start Times, and Schedule
By World Track,13 days ago
The 2026 NJCAA Cross Country Championships take place today, Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the John Hunt Cross Country Running Park in Huntsville, Alabama. The last time all three divisions gathered at John Hunt Park in Huntsville for the championships was in 2023. Live streaming coverage is available on RunnerSpace+ and you can also follow live results.