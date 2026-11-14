Concept art for how a NOM4D-inspired device might autonomously construct a truss structure in space. Image credit: DARPA / Colie Wertz

For the first time ever, a robot has built a structure in space without any help from human astronauts.

Known as Autonomous In-Space Tensioned Reflector Assembly (ASTRA), the robotic system has spent the last six months in low-Earth orbit, mounted to Momentus Inc’s Vigoride 7 orbital service vehicle.

Its job was to construct a circular 1.4-meter-wide (4.5-foot) radio antenna using the raw ingredients of fiber tubes, aluminum joints, and reflective surfaces made from Kapton, a durable polymer film commonly used in space travel.

Using an arm-like manipulator, the machine can pick up components and move them into position. The structure is assembled in segments, with each bit being completed then unfurled to create a lined scaffolding that curls around the original module.

The ASTRA robot was designed by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and DARPA. It has been described as a kind of autonomous model-making kit, a bit like the ones you might have played with as a kid.

“You can think of the Caltech approach as similar to Tinkertoys or K’nex construction toys: individual truss members are joined at nodes, one section at a time, to create a larger structure,” Andrew Detor, program manager of the Novel Orbital and Moon Manufacturing, Materials and Mass-efficient Design (NOM4D) program at DARPA, said in a statement.

“Within the automated assembly box, each section is built piece by piece, a reflective mesh is attached, and the assembled sections are deployed as they are complete. There are no complicated robotics or advanced algorithms; it’s just solid engineering from the Caltech team to combine operations in a way that scales.”

The project has come up against many challenges during its debut, although the researchers were somewhat vague on what those problems entailed. Given these hurdles, it looks unlikely that the demonstration will be able to complete the full assembly by the time the mission ends in December.

Concept art for how large space structures could someday be built and deployed by using capabilities demonstrated in the NOM4D program. Image credit: DARPA / Colie Wertz

The feat is being considered a proof-of-concept, but the researchers have high hopes for the technology.

The eventual aim is to ferry components up to space and allow robots to piece together larger structures in the space environment, including large solar arrays and sprawling radio antennas.

Who knows? The practice of building space equipment on Earth and launching it into the sky may one day seem very antiquated.

“In a future space economy, we’re going to need large things,” Detor added.

“Think large space depots or habitats, large solar arrays to collect power, or large radio antennas to explore the edges of the universe. Those things require size, and NOM4D gives us a path to accelerate creation of new capabilities.”