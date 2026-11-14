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How to watch NCAA Division III Cross Country Regional Championships live results, tracking scores
By World Track,12 days ago
After an exciting day of competition in the NCAA Division I regionals on Friday, attention now turns to the NCAA Division III Cross Country Regional Championships on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, where the country’s top teams and individuals will be chasing spots at nationals. Unlike Division I—where the top two teams from each region automatically qualify—the Division III format awards an automatic national championship berth to only one team per gender from each region for the NCAA meet on November 21.