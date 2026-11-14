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Matt Damon reveals Christopher Nolan’s no-ADR rule that made filming ‘The Odyssey’ challenging
By ANI,13 days ago
Los Angeles [US], November 14 (ANI): Hollywood actor Matt Damon has revealed an unusual filmmaking rule followed by director Christopher Nolan on the sets of ‘The Odyssey’, saying the filmmaker does not allow actors to re-record their dialogue during post-production, making the shooting process particularly challenging, according to People.