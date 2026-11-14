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Giving Tuesday shouldn’t mean “Gotcha Tuesday”
13 days ago
Giving Tuesday shouldn’t mean “Gotcha Tuesday”. Many people seem to have more of a charitable heart during the holiday season. Almost anyone will say that is a very positive thing and there are scores of people who genuinely need help who benefit from the generosity of others, especially during this time of year. As a way to shine a spotlight on the helpful nature of many people and to encourage others to help, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been labeled as “Giving Tuesday.” This year, Giving Tuesday is on Tuesday, Dec. 1.