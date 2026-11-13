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Master of International Business Recognized as Leading Program by Hinrich Foundation
4 days ago
The Hinrich Foundation, an independent Asia-based philanthropy dedicated to advancing mutually beneficial and sustainable global trade, has published the third edition of the Hinrich Foundation Guide to Master’s Programs in International Business and Trade for academic year 2026-2027. Fletcher’s Master of International Business was among 20 leading programs for...