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Top 5 Photo Apps to Turn Your Christmas Photos into Memories
By Chantay Booker,13 days ago
Christmas comes with plenty of moments worth holding on to. This includes festive meals, family gatherings, thoughtful celebrations and home decoration. While you can capture these moments with photos, a little creativity can transform them into something more lasting. The section below focuses on photo apps that can make it easy to create collages, personalised Christmas cards, keepsakes and videos to revisit and/share with loved ones.