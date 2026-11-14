undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kalona Man Arrested on Felony Abuse Charge
By Jennifer Wilkerson,13 days ago
A Kalona man who was being held in the Washington County Jail has been served with more charges, including felonies. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Joshua Fehrmann on October 22nd on the charges of domestic abuse assault third or subsequent offense, a class D felony, child endangerment an aggravated misdemeanor, and obstruction of emergency communications, a serious misdemeanor. The arrest followed a domestic assault call at a residence in Kalona. Court records allege that a child under 12 months was in the room during the altercation. A no-contact order was put into place at that time.
14