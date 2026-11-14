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Kalona City Council Meets Monday: Taxes, Libraries, and Water on the Agenda
By Connor Harbit,13 days ago
The Kalona City Council will meet with a variety of topics to be considered including taxes, library business, and the city’s water. The first item on the agenda is a resolution approving the 2027-2028 tax increment finance certification. The council will also consider a recommendation by Kalona Public Library Board and Washington County Board of Supervisors to approve Noel Burns as the library board’s rural representative.
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