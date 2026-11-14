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Grizzlies Rally in Second Half to Defeat Angelo State in Home Opener
12 days ago
ALAMOSA, Colorado — Adams State University Men's Basketball opened its home schedule Friday afternoon with an exciting 69-63 comeback victory over Angelo State University at Plachy Hall. After trailing by six points at halftime, the Grizzlies put together a strong second-half performance, outscoring the Rams 37-25 to secure their first home victory of the 2026-27 season and improve to 1-1 overall.