undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Indiana State Softball Adds Emelia Rousse to 2027 Class
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
Indiana State softball added catcher and utility player Emelia Rousse to its 2027 signing class. The Detroit Country Day standout brings strong offensive numbers, defensive versatility and travel-ball experience to the Sycamores. .555 career batting average. .622 on-base percentage. 5-foot-4 catcher and utility player. Bottom Line. Rousse gives Indiana State...