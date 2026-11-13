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Tarleton State Softball Reveals 2027 Schedule With 26 Home Games
By Via Tarleton State University Athletics,,11 days ago
STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Tarleton State just had its best season in its NCAA Division I era. Now entering 2027, the Texans only have plans to keep their momentum. On Friday, Tarleton State Softball announced its 2027 schedule, a 56-game slate in the regular season, followed by the UAC Softball Championship May 12-15 in Richmond, Kentucky. The Texans have one of their toughest schedules to date, featuring high-profile home games against the back-to-back Softball College World Series champion Texas Longhorns (March 16), the Big 12 Conference’s Baylor Bears (March 2), and the Pac-12 Conference’s Texas State Bobcats (March 18). Season ticket…