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Villanova Softball Signs Five Recruits During National Signing Week
By BVM Sportsdesk,,11 days ago
Villanova softball has signed five recruits for its incoming class: third baseman Leah English, pitcher Lauren Richardson, outfielder Ava Rumsey, catcher Emma Brotherton and infielder Katie Scavone. Coach Bridget Orchard says the group addresses the team’s positional needs while adding power, speed and depth. By the Numbers. 5 recruits,...