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Olivet Nazarene University Welcomes John Alfes as Assistant Athletic Director for Communication
10 days ago
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Olivet Nazarene University is pleased to announce the addition of John Alfes as Assistant Athletic Director for Communication. Alfes brings extensive experience in collegiate athletic communications, sports media and storytelling to the University’s athletic department. Alfes joins Olivet after serving as Director of Sports Information...