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TWO CRASHES REPORTED WITHIN MINUTES OF EACH OTHER IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
13 days ago
Two crashes were reported in Indiana County on Friday. Indiana Fire Association responded to both incidents that happened within minutes of each other. The first was reported at 9:34 PM on Route 286 East in White Township. Fire crews were joined by State Police for that crash. The other was reported a minute later on East Pike Road. Indiana Fire Association and State Police were joined by Citizen’s Ambulance on the scene of that incident.