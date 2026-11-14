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PENNDOT ISSUES REMINDERS FOR DRIVING SAFELY AS TEMPS FALL
13 days ago
PennDOT is reminding everyone that as the temperature drops, changes to driving habits and checks to vehicles will need to be made. In a statement issued Friday, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll says that people should take the time to check their headlights to see if they need maintenance as the nights get longer, including changing lightbulbs, keeping headlight lenses clean and fog-free, and turning your headlights on when the windshield wipers come on. Drivers are also reminded that wet leaves on the road can be as slippery as ice, so they should drive slow and use caution on leaf-covered roads. Also, when conditions turn colder, drivers are reminded that bridges, overpasses and shaded areas will freeze quicker than normal roads.
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