undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
IUP WOOD CENTER TO HOST ARTIST-ACTIVIST FOR “DECENCY PROJECT” SESSIONS
13 days ago
The Wood Center at IUP will host a national artist and activist for a “social practice” event next Wednesday and Thursday. The events with artist Scott Braun are part of the national “Decency Project”. In this case, participants will learn how to carve a wooden spoon while engaging in civil conversation with each other. As part of his visit, Braun will also visit with several classes, including the Civics Savvy class and with students in the Cook Honors College. Braun is an interdisciplinary artist and activist based in Baltimore, MD. His sculpture and social practice performances engage participants in critical exploration of societal structures and human relationships.
1