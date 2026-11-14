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The colors weren’t right on my Pixel and Galaxy phones until I tweaked this display setting
By Brady Snyder,13 days ago
The best display you see daily fits in your pocket. Even if you have a fancy laptop or 4K TV, your flagship smartphone is most likely sharper and brighter than any other screen you own. There's a simple catch — your phone is probably tweaking the color saturation of the content shown on your screen before your eyes can see it.