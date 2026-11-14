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No Bake Upside Down Chocolate Pudding Cheesecake
By Zoha Malik,13 days ago
Add Bake with Zoha as a preferred source on Google and find more of my tried-and-tested recipes. If you don’t mind dessert with a side of theatrics, you’re gonna love this Upside Down Chocolate Pudding Cheesecake! As the name suggests, you serve this cheesecake upside down so all you see is a crispy chocolate crust all over. Then you crack it open to reveal the filling inside: a luscious no bake chocolate cheesecake and a creamy, oozing chocolate pudding right in the middle. It is decadent, chocolatey and dreamy, with contrasting textures that make every bite memorable. Not to mention, each component is really easy – making this an amazing make ahead dessert perfect for holidays and hosting!