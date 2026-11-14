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Florida at Kentucky: Five Keys to Gators Earning Bowl-Game Bid
By Abigail Justice,13 days ago
Florida heads to Lexington with an opportunity to bury its recent struggles and secure a bowl game bid. The Gators (5-4, 3-4 SEC) are one win away from bowl eligibility as they prepare to face No. 11 Kentucky (7-2, 5-2) on Saturday on the road. Florida has dropped consecutive games to Georgia and Oklahoma, scoring just 15 points across the two losses.