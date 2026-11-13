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Women's Basketball Defeats The Tornado
11 days ago
Spartanburg, SC – Lincoln Memorial women's basketball defeats the King Tornado in Day 1 of the Conference Crossover Friday evening 53-45. Lincoln Memorial came out with a strong defensive presence in the rest quarter, as they limited the Tornado to only score ten points compared to LMU's 15. Field shooting and rebounds is what separated the two programs, as the Railsplitters over doubled King's rebounding (13-6) and shot nearly 50% from the field. There were five different Railsplitters on the board with Sajol Thornhilll leading with five points.
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