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9 Hidden Rhode Island Small Towns You Might Be Missing While Chasing Famous Stops
By Melvina Zendrila,13 days ago
Rhode Island has more to offer than a quick circuit of Providence and Newport. Its smaller towns and villages provide working waterfronts, compact shopping streets, historic civic buildings, and places to watch wildlife. The state’s short distances make these stops easy to consider, but each deserves more than a rushed photograph.
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