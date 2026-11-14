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Mark Davis on Jon Moxley blending in the death of Pac into their match at AEW WrestleDream, people who helped him transition to working singles matches when Jake Doyle was injured
13 days ago
On working with a variety of people who helped him transition to working as a singles wrestler when his tag team partner, Jake Doyle, was injured: “Yeah, I mean, one of the benefits and one of the blessings of being a part of AEW is there’s such like a… there is a real depth to the roster. And obviously, a lot of, like, strategy and guidance comes from inside of the Don Callis Family. It’s very helpful to be, you know, still working so closely with Kyle (Fletcher) and team with him and be able to, like, have strategy meetings and stuff like that… But, you know, there’s people backstage that are working in a non-screen role capacity that have such a depth and wealth of experience. People like Chris Hero, who I’ve known since I was very young into my professional wrestling career, somebody who’s had a very big influence on my professional wrestling career and continues to.”