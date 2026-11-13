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Pamela Anderson, 59, shares inside her 6-acre Vancouver Island home that used to be a motel
By Connor McCrory,4 days ago
Pamela Anderson is giving fans a look at autumn at her six-acre home on Vancouver Island, sharing scenes of her garden, her dogs and a morning spent reading. The actress, 59, posted an Instagram video showing life at the British Columbia property she returned to in 2020. Her family has deep ties to the estate, which once operated as a motel owned by her grandmother.