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Peter “Pete” L. Rizzotte, 84, of Smethport
By solomonswords,11 days ago
Smethport – Peter “Pete” L. Rizzotte, 84, of Smethport, passed away Wednesday (November 11, 2026) at UPMC-Cole, Coudersport. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2026 from 10-11AM at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, PA, where a Catholic Blessing service will be held at 11AM following visitation in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Smethport.