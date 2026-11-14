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Sleigh the Competition: Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library Brings “Christmas Trivia Night” to Rich Valley Wines
By solomonswords,12 days ago
EMPORIUM, PA – Dust off your tackiest tinsel, rally your smartest elves, and prepare for a night of merry. mayhem! The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library is bringing its Christmas Trivia Night Fundraiser. to Rich Valley Wines (400 E. Allegheny Ave., Emporium) on Thursday, December 3, 2026, starting at...