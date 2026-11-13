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Stockbridge students take NASA-inspired technology to Dominican Republic
By Rachel Fulton,8 days ago
STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (News 10) - Students from Stockbridge High School are preparing to take their underwater robotics research to the Dominican Republic, where they will test a sensor system designed to help monitor coral reef health. The Stockbridge FFA Underwater Robotics Team has spent the past seven months redesigning NASA-inspired...