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Cowboys Reveal Truth on George Pickens Trade
By Sean Deveney,13 days ago
Heading into the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday this week, there were numerous reports and speculative suggestions that teams around the league were trying to get Cowboys star George Pickens out of Dallas. The logic behind the speculation was clear–Pickens is on a one-year, franchise-tag contract, heading into free agency, and at 4-5, the Cowboys are a disappointment. The fact that Dallas has only four picks in next year’s NFL draft did not help, as there were presumptions that the Cowboys might want to recoup some value on Pickens and give themselves another crack at adding a player in April.