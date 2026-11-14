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Mauricio Pochettino Eyeing Deal for USMNT Star as First Man Utd Transfer
By George Overhill,13 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino's arrival as new Manchester United manager looks set to help influence the club's transfer business towards his former players with the USMNT. The Argentine boss has been confirmed as the new man in the hot seat after Michael Carrick's era in permanent charge rapidly fell apart this season, and is tasked with lifting the club out of the bottom three in the Premier League after the international break.