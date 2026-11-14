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Week 10 Fantasy Injury Report and Last Minute Waiver Wire Replacements
By Kristopher Knox,13 days ago
Estimé did rack up 14.7 fantasy points against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. That's part of the equation. However, he's also likely to see a prominent role moving forward, as the Saints struggled to run the ball regularly before his return. Furthermore, New Orleans is about to face a Carolina Panthers defense that leads the league in fantasy points surrendered to opposing RBs.