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“It’s a Cancer”: Carmelo Anthony Explains Coaches Losing Locker Room in Reaction to Doc Rivers-Giannis Antetokounmpo Drama
By Caroline John,13 days ago
Doc Rivers may no longer be commanding a locker room, but if Carmelo Anthony is to be believed, he might not be in another one soon. The former Milwaukee Bucks coach's comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to create a storm even after he reportedly apologized. Not only are JJ Redick's past comments on Rivers' accountability coming to light, but now Melo is making an example of how not to lose a team's trust through this incident.