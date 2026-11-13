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Alex Kartsel: Making Robots Smarter and Automation Pay
By US Business News Contributor,11 days ago
Industrial robots have been able to see for years. What remains difficult is making force-sensitive assembly economical across changing parts and processes. A robot arm can locate a hole to a fraction of a millimeter and then fail to put a pin into it, because the moment two parts touch, the physics changes. Friction, slight misalignment, and manufacturing tolerance take over, and position control alone can struggle to accommodate them. This is the reason a surprising amount of assembly work in modern factories is still done by hand, and it is the problem Alex Kartsel, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Pixoft, has staked his career on. The interesting part of his argument is not that contact-rich assembly is hard. Everyone in automation knows that. It is his claim about where the money leaks out, which is not the robot, not the gripper, and not the sensor, but the engineering hours needed to teach each new task.