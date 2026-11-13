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Karen Malloy on Launching The Turnaround Code for Leaders
By US Business News Contributor,9 days ago
Leadership coach and HR strategist Karen Malloy is launching The Turnaround Code, a six-month coaching program through her company, Karom, designed to help leaders of leaders manage difficult, high-visibility assignments and prepare for greater organizational responsibility. The program combines individual coaching, stakeholder feedback and leadership planning to help participants address...