undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Future Eagles Fits: Jeremiah Smith headlines an explosive 2027 WR class
By Ryan Fowler,13 days ago
Welcome back to Future Eagles Fits, our weekly deep dive into the prospects who could eventually find their way to Philadelphia. Every week, we're going inside the tape and looking at prospects through an Eagles-centric lens — breaking down the athletic profile, positional versatility and scheme fit that could ultimately determine whether a player makes sense in Philly. Along the way, we'll examine how prospects are being evaluated across the league as draft boards begin to take shape and conversations are had with representatives across the scouting landscape.