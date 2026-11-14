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MARY PATRICIA DWYER
13 days ago
MARY PATRICIA DWYER, age 92 of Le Center, passed away surrounded by the love of her family at her home on the evening of Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Mary was born in New Prague on November 17, 1933, to parents Joseph and Adeline (Svoboda) Tikalsky. She attended school in New Prague and following her high school graduation, continued her education at St. Scholastica in Duluth where she studied nursing. On October 26, 1957, Mary was united in marriage to Eugene H. Dwyer at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague until she elected to remain home to raise her growing family. That decision was one that she valued greatly (as do her children) and it allowed her to spend later years keeping the books for her husband’s plumbing and heating business, which she also enjoyed.