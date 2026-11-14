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Chelsea set to battle Man United in the race to sign €80m star
13 days ago
Martin Baturina to Chelsea, latest transfer contact and Como’s €80m stance. Chelsea have made direct contact with Como over Martin Baturina, with Manchester United also advancing their interest in the Croatia international, according to Caught Offside. At this stage, the situation is described as exploratory rather than advanced, but the early shape of the deal is becoming clearer.