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Computing Pioneer Found the Secret to Success on a Cross-Country Bicycle Ride
By Royal Examiner,13 days ago
Michael Stonebraker helped transform computer databases without writing the software himself. He learned lessons about perseverance from an unlikely adventure. When computer scientist Michael Stonebraker received the A.M. Turing Award, often called the Nobel Prize of computing, he could have spent his acceptance lecture discussing complicated software systems and technical breakthroughs.