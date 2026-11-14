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Universal Services Expands Leakesville, Mississippi, Operations
By Area Development News Desk,13 days ago
Industrial fabrication contractor Universal Services plans to expand its operations in Leakesville, Mississippi. The $4.25 million project is expected to create 25 jobs in Greene County. The investment will include construction of a new 16,000-square-foot facility at the company's existing site, featuring a 20,000-watt tube laser and a 30,000-watt plate...