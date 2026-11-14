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Sean Kirst: Rising hope that on Veterans Day, a year from now, a solemn promise will be renewed at Billings Park
By Sean Kirst,13 days ago
Billings Park was quiet on Veterans Day morning. Temporary construction barriers kept away any pedestrians from South Salina Street. The triangular lawn of the park – traditionally a dash of green near the busy southern boundary of downtown – is being reseeded and remains off-limits after serving as a construction staging area during the restoration of the nearby Syracuse STEAM high school.
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