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Philly Cheesesteak-Ify Your Baked Potatoes And You'll Never Want Them Another Way
12 days ago
Philly cheesesteak flavors elevate baked potatoes to a new level of indulgence. Forget chives and butter. What your baked potatoes really need is a Philly cheesesteak twist. Born on a street corner in Philadelphia, the next-level sandwich has long encapsulated the city's vivacious essence with its bold, intense flavors. Now, just imagine that same greatness crowning steaming hot, fresh-off-the-oven potatoes. No longer is the starchy base just predictably creamy and boring. The dish's overflow of cheese-smothered meat and veggies ensures that it arrives at your table dressed in the finest flavors.