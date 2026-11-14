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7 dishes Slovak and Rusyn families made for Christmas Eve supper in Pennsylvania and Ohio, from bobalki to stewed prunes
13 days ago
In the Slovak and Carpatho-Rusyn parishes strung along the rivers from Pittsburgh to Cleveland, Christmas Eve supper did not start at a set hour. It started when somebody at the window spotted the first star, and in December in western Pennsylvania that could be five-fifteen or it could be closer to six, depending on the clouds. The day had been a fast day, no meat since morning, and by the time the star showed up the kids had been smelling sauerkraut and onions for hours.
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