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North Carolina College Football Games Today: Nov. 14 Schedule, TV Viewers Guide, Key Matchups
By Eric Lusk,12 days ago
Johnson C. Smith and UNC Pembroke will play for conference championships and playoff berths. Wake Forest, Campbell and North Carolina Central will try to keep conference championship and playoff hopes alive. Duke has a chance to knock Miami from its conference championship and playoff course, while NC State celebrates its...