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Fayetteville State rallies past Virginia State to win CIAA Friday Night Blitz
By NC Football News Wire,12 days ago
John Hernandez-Vargas has made a habit of delivering in the clutch for Fayetteville State. On Friday night, he might have delivered his biggest kick yet. Hernandez-Vargas drilled a 30-yard field goal with 1:47 remaining and Virginia State missed a potential game-winning kick on the final play as Fayetteville State escaped with a wild 31-29 victory in the inaugural CIAA Friday Night Blitz at Durham County Memorial Stadium.